Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint
Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
Penn brings “the beast” to DePaul
One teammate described DePaul newcomer Eral Penn as a “silent assassin”. His head coach describes him as a “junkyard dog”. How does the 6-6, 201 lb. forward, who transferred from Long Island University, describe himself?. “I think I’m a beast,’ said Penn. “I play really hard....
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy's Di Domenico recognized by University of Chicago
Nataliya Di Domenico, a global studies teacher at Sewickley Academy, received the University of Chicago school in 2022. She was nominated for the award by Milla Ivanova, who graduated from Sewickley Academy in 2022. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students are given the opportunity to reflect on their...
North Lawndale College Prep mourns Rishawn Hendricks, student killed in Chicago park shooting
"I have been broken for the last 48 hours," said Terrence Redmond, a coach and counselor at North Lawndale College Prep. "Rishawn was the kid who you always felt like would be safe anywhere just because he was not involved in anything. He was so active in school all the time."
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Oct. 24, 2002
From the October 24, 2002 edition of The Wayne Herald. Calling it "a once in a lifetime" opportunity, a Wayne man ran with two of his daughters in the Chicago Marathon last Sunday. Initially, Todd Barry, who is a director of athletics at Wayne State College, was going to keep...
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Chicago Public Schools Slated To Revoke Urban Prep’s Charters
ENGLEWOOD, BRONZEVILLE — Chicago Public Schools is poised to take over two campuses of a charter school once lauded for steering Black boys to college but more recently mired in financial and other troubles. The district is recommending that its school board revoke the charters for Urban Prep’s Englewood...
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
Three Blacks from Chicago earn prestigious MacArthur Fellows grants
Three Black innovators in Chicago have each been awarded $800,000 in prestigious MacArthur Foundation grants for using their talents to serve their community and mankind. Sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller; jazz cellist and composer Tomeka Reid; and artist and architect Amanda Williams are among 25 recipients across the country to receive the “Genius Grant” from the 41-year-old MacArthur Foundation, which announced the recipients on October 12.
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
fox32chicago.com
Fire damages commercial building in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a fire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday. The fire was in a building on 47th and Prairie. The fire department put multiple lines on the building. No one was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Near West Side parking garage
CHICAGO - A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a truss-roof parking garage in University Village on the Near West Side. "It was literally blazing out of the parking lot," said resident Malvika Shree. "So we could see the fire from my house from the front door!" Crews responded...
