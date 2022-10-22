ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3View | Louisiana Hosts Sun Belt West Rival Arkansas State

By Seth Lewis
 4 days ago
Arkansas State (2-5) at Louisiana (3-3)
Game Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN1420
Mic'd Up: Arkansas State preview with KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football returns to Cajun Field on Saturday as it hosts Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State at 4 p.m.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pbp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing commentary.

Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 SBC) are coming off a 23-13 victory at Marshall on Oct. 12. UL was led offensively by Ben Wooldridge, who in his first career start was 17-of-29 passing with 230 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 45 yards on 10 attempts.

Jordan Quibodeaux led the Ragin’ Cajuns defense with 14 tackles while Bralen Trahan had a career-high 12 tackles to go along with his second interception of the season. For his efforts, Trahan was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Kenny Alemendares was named the Sun Belt Conference and LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting all three of his field goals, including a career-high 52-yarder as time expired in the third quarter.

Arkansas State enters the contest with a 2-5 (1-3 SBC) ledger. Saturday’s meeting is the 51 st all-time between the two teams with Louisiana holding a 28-21-1 advantage.

In addition to the plentiful promotions [ragincajuns.com] on Saturday, the first 6,000 fans at the gates will receive a black rally towel with a breast cancer awareness logo, a clear bag and a seat cushion courtesy of Saturday’s game sponsor, Our Lady of Lourdes Health.

Single game tickets are available for the rest of the 2022 season. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the CAJUNDOME at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
