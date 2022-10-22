3View | Louisiana Hosts Sun Belt West Rival Arkansas State

Arkansas State (2-5) at Louisiana (3-3)

Game Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: Arkansas State preview with KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football returns to Cajun Field on Saturday as it hosts Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State at 4 p.m.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pbp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing commentary.

Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3, 1-2 SBC) are coming off a 23-13 victory at Marshall on Oct. 12. UL was led offensively by Ben Wooldridge, who in his first career start was 17-of-29 passing with 230 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 45 yards on 10 attempts.

Jordan Quibodeaux led the Ragin’ Cajuns defense with 14 tackles while Bralen Trahan had a career-high 12 tackles to go along with his second interception of the season. For his efforts, Trahan was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Kenny Alemendares was named the Sun Belt Conference and LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting all three of his field goals, including a career-high 52-yarder as time expired in the third quarter.

Arkansas State enters the contest with a 2-5 (1-3 SBC) ledger. Saturday’s meeting is the 51 st all-time between the two teams with Louisiana holding a 28-21-1 advantage.

In addition to the plentiful promotions [ragincajuns.com] on Saturday, the first 6,000 fans at the gates will receive a black rally towel with a breast cancer awareness logo, a clear bag and a seat cushion courtesy of Saturday’s game sponsor, Our Lady of Lourdes Health.

Single game tickets are available for the rest of the 2022 season. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the CAJUNDOME at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

