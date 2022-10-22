ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Kennedy Brown

As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus and Mia Heide. Next up is Kennedy Brown:. Kennedy Brown.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Chinn places second as Duke men's golf struggles at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

What goes up must always come down, Newton’s universal law of gravitation teaches us. Although golf has little to do with gravity, that is what happened over the weekend for the Blue Devils. Duke placed 11th of 14 teams at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga., a drastic difference from its first win of the season at the Georgetown Intercollegiate one week earlier. The Blue Devils finished +1 at 865, yet that score did not compare to Stanford’s winning 23-under-par 841. Still, Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn placed second and was 12-under-par.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Vanessa de Jesus

As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis and Emma Koabel. Here is Vanessa de Jesus:. Vanessa de Jesus. Year: Junior. Height: 5-foot-8.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball unable to break through in hard-fought loss to North Carolina

Some of the greatest games in sports are the ones that run down to the wire with the promise of a comeback on the horizon. With both teams duking it out, it takes a special level of grit to ultimately come out victorious. Unfortunately for Duke, its fighting spirit was not enough to notch another tally in the win column.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Let's roll beyond Shoots

Like approximately 400 other upperclassmen students, I arrived on campus this August 15 days before classes began to be an Orientation Leader (OL) for incoming first years. As OLs, we were required to show up a week before first year students moved in to attend a laundry list of in-person training sessions. Over that time period, the OLs-in-training learned everything you could put into a crash course on being a student at Duke – from riding the wave of safe alcohol consumption to the ins and outs of accessing mental health resources on campus. Out of all the training sessions we sat through, however, there is one that struck a chord with me that’s continued to weigh on my mind long after I oriented new students.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Fall coziness and cordiality at the Black Farmers’ Market

The changing foliage seems eager to announce that fall is once again in full swing in the Triangle. Of course, colorful leaves are not the only treasure that this season in North Carolina has to offer. Fall is a time for fruition after labor and sharing the joy of harvest with family, friends and other kindred spirits. On that note, what beats visiting a farmers’ market with local fall produce as a way of immersing yourself in the beauty of this season?
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Durham City Council to consider ward redistricting proposals, won't affect Duke campus ward assignments

For the first time since 2011, the Durham City Council will consider redistricting the city’s three wards. Durham is required to redistrict following the U.S. Census because data shows the current maps unevenly distribute the City of Durham's population between the three wards. Two redistricting options have been proposed to even out this distribution, according to the Durham City Council’s website.
