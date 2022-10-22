Marion County Warriors take a home win over Signal Mountain as they face one more important game of the regular season

Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Mercer Bears Head Coach Cronic says it's time to "bounce back" after loss to Chattanooga
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mercer Bears went down fighting in Saturday's game against Chattanooga, bringing an end to their streak and adding a loss to their season record, and Coach Drew Cronic calls it a learning experience with the opportunity to look back at what went wrong and adjust accordingly as they prepare to face off against VMI this weekend.
localmemphis.com
Tim Howard's daughter is a budding soccer star
Ali Howard is the leading scorer for the nationally-ranked Briarcrest. The Saints compete for a state championship in Chattanooga this week.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
erienewsnow.com
School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
chattanoogacw.com
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
WDEF
Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home in East Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department reported that they responded to a house fire on the 16-hundred block Southernwood Drive in East Brainerd. Firefighters say that a vehicle caught on fire and the fire spread to the house. The fire department was able to put out the fire quickly, limiting damage as the fire only went up the vinyl siding and into the attic of the house. No injuries were reported.
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
WSMV
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy in hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had warrants.
chattanoogapulse.com
Witches & Warlocks To Fill Tennessee River On Saturday, October 29th
River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on Saturday, October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as...
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 24
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014567 – 1400 BLK Mack Smith Rd – Disorder Prevention- The complainant wanted police to assist her in locating her child’s stolen cell phone after she thought she found its location using the “Find My Phone” application on her phone. The caller stated the app guided her to a room at the hotel. The reporting party failed to understand that the app could not direct her to an actual room number but instead a proximate area in the non-specific geometric shape representing the building. When the complainant attempted to use the app to show police the room she identified, the app took her in a different direction than what she originally tracked. Police offered to report the phone as stolen, as she had yet to do so, but the complainant refused to do so.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
weisradio.com
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let them know you are ok.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
