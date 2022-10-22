GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.

GLENN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO