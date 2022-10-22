Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke from controlled burns will be visible in east Oroville Monday and Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke will be visible in east Oroville during controlled burns on Monday and Tuesday. CAL FIRE will be conducting two, 80 acre control burns in the Loafer Creek Recreation area. The controlled burns will only take place if weather permits.
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle leads to major injuries
CHICO, Calif. — Late Saturday evening at 11:41 p.m., Chico Police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision which officials say occurred near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd St. The Chico Police Department say officers arrived on scene with medical personnel and determined that the...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters are at the scene of a hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road on Sunday. The fire is burning inside of a large metal hay barn. CAL FIRE says that crews are protecting the homes around the building, as...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized after crashing into power pole near Artois
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — An Orland man has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash near Artois on Thursday night. According to highway patrol officials in Glenn County, 43-year-old Miguel Ibanes was driving north on County Road M, near County Road 33, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. He then, for reasons unknown to officials, drifted off of the roadway and crashed into a metal power pole.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
actionnewsnow.com
Burn permit suspension lifted in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties was lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Chief Scott Packwood canceled the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn...
actionnewsnow.com
Public Safety Power Shutoff planned for Sunday canceled in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County OES said that PG&E has officially canceled the Public Safety Power Shutoff that was scheduled for Sunday. All west side Glenn County communities will not be affected by a PSPS.
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
theorion.com
Drunk-driving student hits woman wearing costume
A woman suffered major bodily injuries after being hit by a car on Ivy Street less than two blocks from campus late Saturday evening. The 24-year-old driver, Cole Carpenter, a student at Chico State, was arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence. The woman was transported to Enloe...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
