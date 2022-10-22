Read full article on original website
Lincoln High School DECA & business class students help clean up Shinnston, West Virginia, area
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Lincoln High School’s DECA Club and business classes recently participated in clean-up efforts in the Shinnston area from Dollar General to the Lumberport Bridge. Twenty-two bags of trash were collected to help beautify their community.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, i…
Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are so banged up that even quarterback Ryan Tannehill now is in a walking boot. The Titans also have won four straight after an 0-2 start, showing a toughness that could be what matters most in the AFC South they’ve won each of the past two seasons.
Washington 120, Detroit 99
DETROIT (99) Bey 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 8-13 5-5 25, Stewart 5-11 2-2 13, Cunningham 7-19 5-6 19, Ivey 4-10 2-4 11, Knox II 1-2 0-0 2, Livers 1-6 3-3 5, Duren 3-6 0-1 6, Diallo 3-5 1-3 7, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-88 19-25 99.
