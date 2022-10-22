Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Incumbent governor and Republican candidate Greg Abbott made a stop in San Angelo Tuesday afternoon. Fuentes Café in downtown San Angelo was filled with supporters eager to hear from him. In his speech, he addressed issues the state is facing. “We will keep Texas...
San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas
Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, TexasScreenshot from Twitter. As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one. Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton. A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza. In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
