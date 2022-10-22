Read full article on original website
Opera Queensland Announces 2023 Season
Opera Queensland has announced its 2023 season. Verdi’s “Macbeth“ is set to be Conducted by Umberto Clerici and directed by Laura Hansford. Jose Carbo, Anna-Louise Cole, and Rosario La Spina star. Performance Dates: March 9 & 11, 2023. Samantha Clarke Anna Dowsley, Jeremy Kleeman, Brenton Spiteri, Leanne...
New York Choral Society to Present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts
The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.
Wet Ink Ensemble to Present Major Premieres at The DiMenna Center in NYC
Wet Ink Ensemble will present a concert full of premieres on Nov. 19, 2022 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music’s Benzaquen Hall in New York City. The showcase will feature the world premiere of a new work by Mariel Roberts as well as the NYC premiere of Alex Mincek’s “So Many Ways” and Sam Pluta’s “Star Taker.” Rounding out the program will be Rick Burkhardt’s “Prologue.”
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opernstudio Artists for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced the members of its Opernstudio for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company selected 12 young singers out of 734 applications. This year’s artists include Austrian soprano Miriam Kutrowatz, who is a member of the young ensemble of the Theater an der Wien and Jenni Hietala who has a scholarship from the Hilde Zadek Foundation.
Opera Naples Announces New Date & Venue for ‘¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song’
Opera Naples has announced that due to the devastating hurricane damage that impacted the Wang Opera Center, “¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song” will be held as a special fundraising event. The performance, which will be held on Nov. 7 at the Tobye Studio & Lobby...
Chicago Opera Theater Opens New Season With Historic ‘King Roger’
The Chicago Opera Theatre will kick off its 2022-23 season with Karol Szymanowski and Jaroslaw Iwaszkiewicz’s “King Roger.”. The opera, which will be presented in Polish with English subtitles, will open on Nov. 18th with one additional showcase on the 20th. Presented at the Harris Theater for Music...
Cincinnati Opera Partners With Public Radio Station to Broadcast 2022 Festival
Cincinnati Opera is set to partner with 90.9 WGUC to broadcast performances from the 2022 summer festival. The public radio station will broadcast four works, including “La Bohème,” “Pirates of Penzance,” the world premiere of “Fierce,” and “Aida.”. Audiences will be able...
Michael Fabiano to Present VIP Soiré in Support of ArtSmart
Michael Fabiano is set to present a musical VIP Soirée on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Rubin Museum in Manhattan. The event will preview ArtSmart’s upcoming online art auction in support of the organization’s mission to support youth in under-resourced communities through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship by paid professional artists.
Opera Zuid to Kick off ‘Lady in the Dark’ Tour This November
Opera Zuid is set to kick off its tour of “Lady in the Dark” starting on Nov. 12, 2022. The “Broadway opera” by Kurt Weill will be presented in co-production by Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, in collaboration with philharmonie zuidnederland. It will be supported by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music.
Q & A: Rafael Colon on Metropolitan Opera Painted Jackets & Violins
Did you know the Metropolitan sells jean jackets inspired by some of its productions? Did you know that it also sells painted violins with unique designs?. For three years the company has now been selling Rafael Colon’s unique designs which include the aforementioned jean jackets and violins. Born in...
Lise Lindström Signs with New Management
American soprano Lise Lindström has signed with Artist Management Zurich for General Management. The soprano announced the news via social media and said, “I’m completely honored and excited to join the team at Artists Management Zürich for world-wide General Management! It was a happy circumstance that I was able to kick off this new partnership with my house debut at operhaus zuerich. Here’s to many exciting projects together!!”
The Atlanta Opera to Present Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ ‘The Anonymous Opera’
The Atlanta Opera will present “The Anonymous Lover” as part of its Discoveries Series this March. The production of the Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges work, will be showcased in partnership with Morehouse College. This represents the first-ever production of an opera by a Black composer by The Atlanta Opera. Performances open on March 31 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center with additional showcases scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2022.
Q & A: Composer Finola Merivale on her Virtual-Reality Opera “Out of the Ordinary”
“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ and ‘opera’ mean to you?” It is a question that has the potential to uproot tradition. No longer bound by traditional methods and procedures (not even 3-dimensions!), artists now use ‘opera’ in imaginative ways: a profession of some emotion and inner feeling that lies deep within their core. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of ‘operatic theatre,’ to examine projects and works with an aim of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
Opera Philadelphia Films Headed to Movie Theaters This Fall
Opera Philadelphia’s films are heading to the movies this fall. On Nov. 10 and 12, audiences will be able to check out David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs” at the Colonial Theatre, Bryn Mawr Film Institute, Ambler Theater, Princeton Garden Theatre, and County Theater. This film will...
