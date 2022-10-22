Read full article on original website
Goth Castle Built In 1900 Up For Sale In Hudson, WI
It seems like strange and unique houses are all the rage these days, from a LEGO-themed house hitting the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin recently to an underground hobbit home in River Falls. Whether a trend or a coincidence, it seems cool homes are all the rage right now, including a...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
WJFW-TV
WEAU-TV 13
City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
spmetrowire.com
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
WJFW-TV
wearegreenbay.com
Driver arrested for 5 OWI, found parked on curb, ‘slumped over the wheel’ in northern Wisconsin
SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol found a vehicle, still in ‘drive’, sitting over a curb in a yard in Spooner. The driver of the vehicle was charged with their fifth OWI. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened on...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
seehafernews.com
Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder
It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.
Wausau area obituaries October 21, 2022
In the early evening of October 15, 2022, beloved Susan Schneck passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Susan was born on August 11, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Genevieve Tomczak. After completing high school Susan would meet the love her life Philip Schneck and were joined in marriage on December 2, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children, Kelly and Scott.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
