Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.

PHILLIPS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO