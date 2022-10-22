ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Missing Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW)- A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday, October...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
langladecounty.org

Antigo's Trailblazing Fred Berner, His Legacy Welcomes You!

Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Wausau P.D. seeing increase in vehicle break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 21, 2022

In the early evening of October 15, 2022, beloved Susan Schneck passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Susan was born on August 11, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Harry and Genevieve Tomczak. After completing high school Susan would meet the love her life Philip Schneck and were joined in marriage on December 2, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children, Kelly and Scott.
WAUSAU, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
WJFW-TV

Ribbon-cutting to be held for iconic T-bird Country Bridge at LUHS

MINCOQUA (WJFW) - The Iconic T-Bird Country Bridge is coming back to Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) this Friday. The T-Bird Bridge Panel will be placed above the LUHS entrance to Highway 70. The bridge is scheduled to arrive at LUHS on Fri., Oct. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 11...
MINOCQUA, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Crash Shuts Down Portion of Highway 97 Sunday Morning

MARATHON CITY, WI (WSAU) — A crash shut down all lanes of Highway 97 near Marathon City early Sunday morning. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at around 2:30 AM near the intersection of County Road A. The highway was reopened about 90...
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy