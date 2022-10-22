Read full article on original website
re:Naissance Opera Receives 2022 AUREA Award Nomination
Re:Naissance Opera has been nominated for the 2022 AUREA Awards. The organization received the recognition for its “Eurydice: Live from the Underworld,” “an operatic XR experience with computer-generated sets and mythological avatars brought to life by the remarkable collaboration of opera, dance, hip hop and video game professionals.”
Opera Queensland Announces 2023 Season
Opera Queensland has announced its 2023 season. Verdi’s “Macbeth“ is set to be Conducted by Umberto Clerici and directed by Laura Hansford. Jose Carbo, Anna-Louise Cole, and Rosario La Spina star. Performance Dates: March 9 & 11, 2023. Samantha Clarke Anna Dowsley, Jeremy Kleeman, Brenton Spiteri, Leanne...
Cincinnati Opera Partners With Public Radio Station to Broadcast 2022 Festival
Cincinnati Opera is set to partner with 90.9 WGUC to broadcast performances from the 2022 summer festival. The public radio station will broadcast four works, including “La Bohème,” “Pirates of Penzance,” the world premiere of “Fierce,” and “Aida.”. Audiences will be able...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opernstudio Artists for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced the members of its Opernstudio for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company selected 12 young singers out of 734 applications. This year’s artists include Austrian soprano Miriam Kutrowatz, who is a member of the young ensemble of the Theater an der Wien and Jenni Hietala who has a scholarship from the Hilde Zadek Foundation.
International Contemporary Ensemble to Present ‘A Pin Drops’
International Contemporary Ensemble joins contemporary string quartet The Rhythm Method for “A Pin Drops.”. The program, which will premiere new works by composers Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Nielson at Target Margin Theater in Brooklyn, will be presented on Oct. 28. The opening of the program will be “A Pin...
New York Choral Society to Present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts
The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.
