Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
Man seriously hurt, no arrests after stabbing in Central Lubbock
A man was seriously injured after a stabbing in the 5200 block of Avenue Q Drive late Saturday night, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed.
KCBD
Four found dead inside Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. LPD’s METRO unit is currently investigating following a house fire in South Lubbock. LPD was called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m....
Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Friday night fatal shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night. LPD said officers were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. Severo Losoya, 51, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
Plainview police arrest suspect in Sunday knife attack
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview Police Department responded Sunday to 715 Mikwee Street for man who was cut in the neck and injured. Plainview PD said in a press release that the suspect, identified as Nick Griego, cut the victim during an argument. He left the scene and was later found and arrested at his […]
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
“I’m Going to Break Your Jaw,” Man Arrested for Placing Child in Danger
A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, October 22nd on charges of domestic violence and placing a child in danger. KAMC News reports that the victim was feeding her one-month-old baby when 19-year-old David Davila approached her and said "I'm going to break your jaw." What exactly led to this threat being made was not made clear in news reports.
‘The whole car was gone:’ South Lubbock woman able to retrieve some items from stolen vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamye Bowers just moved to a neighborhood in South Lubbock a week ago. She and a close friend went to celebrate their sons’ birthdays at dinner Saturday night and then drove back to her apartment afterwards to hang out. She said she went to bed around 2:00 a.m, and sometime between falling […]
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
‘Truly blessed’, everything replaced for Lubbock man whose toolbox was stolen
Teddy White, 47, had his toolbox stolen last weekend while at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, who is battling cancer. But help from the Lubbock community turned that situation around.
KCBD
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
KCBD
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m. Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.
KCBD
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved
LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
Lubbock City Council Approves Changes To Speed Limits
Drivers in the City of Lubbock will have to slow down in some areas of town after the Lubbock City Council voted on Tuesday to adjust speed limits around the city. Not all speed limits are going down though. At the airport, you'll be able to drive a bit faster than in the past.
KCBD
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
Comments / 0