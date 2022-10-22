Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern
The Ohio State University announced Monday that their Nov. 5 football game at Northwestern University will kick off at noon.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
After a week off, the Michigan Wolverines are back in action and the week beings with head coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference. This week, Michigan hosts in-state rival Michigan State in prime time (7:30 ET, ABC). ...
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the sideline at Ohio Stadium, I couldn’t help thinking about Ivory Christian trying to tell Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines what it was like to play against Dallas Carter in "Friday Night Lights." "They’re fast," Christian said. "They’re big … plus, they’re fast."...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why he ranks Ohio State ahead of Georgia right now
Paul Finebaum has both Georgia and Ohio State in his top 4 rankings as we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But, at least for now, the SEC Network host is giving a slight edge to Ohio State when it comes to the No. 1 spot.
Ohio State Football: OSU can’t rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba down stretch
The Ohio State football team took care of business and embarrassed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday. But the major concern leaving the game is Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s health. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day avenged the 2017 loss to Iowa with a dominant 54-10 win...
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
saturdaytradition.com
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Iowa’s Embarrassingly Bad Fake Punt Against Ohio State Goes Viral: VIDEO
When you’re the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), and your offense sits at 131st out of 131 in the nation, you have to take chances against the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0). To head coach Kirk Ferentz, that means you have to get your best player more involved in the offense. For the Hawkeyes, that player is Tory Taylor –the punter. Down 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Iowa lined up for a punt on fourth-and-six. The play call is obviously a fake punt, though it’s hard to tell how Iowa planned on executing it.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Iowa?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and Ohio State football has apparently healed up across the board after a midseason break in the schedule. The Buckeyes released their pregame status report for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. For the first time since the season opener, Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear. The junior receiver suffered a hamstring injury that night that kept him out of four of the next five games.
spectrumnews1.com
OSU broadcaster gets rare chance to watch son play for Hawkeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, one former Buckeye player has a vested interest in the opponent, with his son sporting black and yellow on the field. But Jim Lachey won’t be able to show it, because he’s also the local radio color analyst for the Buckeyes.
