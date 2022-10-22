ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
saturdaytradition.com

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Outsider.com

Iowa’s Embarrassingly Bad Fake Punt Against Ohio State Goes Viral: VIDEO

When you’re the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), and your offense sits at 131st out of 131 in the nation, you have to take chances against the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0). To head coach Kirk Ferentz, that means you have to get your best player more involved in the offense. For the Hawkeyes, that player is Tory Taylor –the punter. Down 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Iowa lined up for a punt on fourth-and-six. The play call is obviously a fake punt, though it’s hard to tell how Iowa planned on executing it.
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news

Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Iowa?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and Ohio State football has apparently healed up across the board after a midseason break in the schedule. The Buckeyes released their pregame status report for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. For the first time since the season opener, Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear. The junior receiver suffered a hamstring injury that night that kept him out of four of the next five games.
spectrumnews1.com

OSU broadcaster gets rare chance to watch son play for Hawkeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, one former Buckeye player has a vested interest in the opponent, with his son sporting black and yellow on the field. But Jim Lachey won’t be able to show it, because he’s also the local radio color analyst for the Buckeyes.
