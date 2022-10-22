When you’re the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3), and your offense sits at 131st out of 131 in the nation, you have to take chances against the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0). To head coach Kirk Ferentz, that means you have to get your best player more involved in the offense. For the Hawkeyes, that player is Tory Taylor –the punter. Down 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Iowa lined up for a punt on fourth-and-six. The play call is obviously a fake punt, though it’s hard to tell how Iowa planned on executing it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO