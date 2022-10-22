ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13newsnow.com

Bruton football's Tassara driven on and off the field

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When Emily Tassara was in fifth grade, she asked her parents if she could play football. They feared her getting injured and asked that she wait until middle school. “I’ve always wanted to play since I was little, and my parents finally let me play in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Black Enterprise

Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay

A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
SUFFOLK, VA

