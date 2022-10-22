Read full article on original website
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Bruton football's Tassara driven on and off the field
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When Emily Tassara was in fifth grade, she asked her parents if she could play football. They feared her getting injured and asked that she wait until middle school. “I’ve always wanted to play since I was little, and my parents finally let me play in...
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Hampton University alumni roll with conference changes
Hampton University alumni deal with the reality of a new conference outside the HBCU realm. The post Hampton University alumni roll with conference changes appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Norfolk. The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with Maury High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School volleyball team will have a game with Granby High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay
A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
Norfolk's ties to 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'
NORFOLK, Va. — "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is a tale most of us are familiar with. It’s a Halloween staple thanks to its haunting atmosphere, the infamous antagonist the Headless Horseman, and the story’s protagonist - a local schoolmaster known as Ichabod Crane. Washington Irving’s classic...
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming
Slayyys by the sea! View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N N A A L E X I S 💎 (@ayannaalexiss) The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning
Blog: Breezy with some showers Sunday
We will see scattered showers Sunday as an area of low pressure moves along our coastline. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s across the region.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Turning the Tide | Volunteer efforts prove critical in sand dune stabilization on shores of Naval Air Station Oceana
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the saying goes, things tend to last longer if they’re taken care of. The same train of thought applies to places, too. That's why Virginia Beach resident Meagan Keith decided to volunteer on an early morning this October to help restore a piece of land usually unseen by the general public.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Noon interview: 2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq. Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down...
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia as well as performers are scheduled to attend
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
