Denton County, TX

Look inside: Denton’s new homeless shelter on track to open in December

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bajcI_0iiYp9qY00
Buy Now Equipment and workers fill the future dining room of Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, off Loop 288, shown on Wednesday. Maria Crane/For the DRC

What used to be a nursing home will soon offer more space than the current shelter near the Denton County Jail for the community’s unhoused. Divided into four wings, the new shelter off Loop 288 will offer 120 beds in the emergency shelter, an upgrade from the 84 beds at the old Monsignor King Outreach Center, and 32 beds in the enhanced shelter, reserved for people who are working through Our Daily Bread’s work program, which kicked off in January.

A large kitchen area offers a place where the unhoused can obtain new skills, and a large dining area will be converted into an overflow shelter capable of housing 200 people during inclement weather, says Alicia Barker, the development director for Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

