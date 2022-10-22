Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate
TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
Mercy Health to remove St. Charles maternity care, expand St. Vincent
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 5, 2022. Mercy Health announced the removal of OB care, which includes maternity and fetal care, from St. Charles Hospital on Tuesday morning. Representatives from the healthcare company said in a statement...
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
WTOL-TV
BGSU hires Derek van der Merwe as new athletic director
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Tuesday it has hired Derek van der Merwe to lead the school's athletic department. van der Merwe served as University of Arizona deputy athletic director for the past five years. He takes over for Bob Moosbrugger, who was fired in August.
Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball. Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations. The hope is to grow the...
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Fostoria fifth-graders learn about potential careers at Make-it Day
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what's built in that factory down the street?. Or how many people work at a car dealership you drive by every day?. Those questions were answered for many fifth-grade students in Fostoria at a special workforce development event Tuesday. More than 130...
Understanding domestic violence: How to help survivors, children and spot signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is hit every 15 seconds in the U.S. and domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women ages 15 to 44, according to the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center. "When things get tough, instead of talking it out or working it...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family of Melvin Thomas Jr. carries on local basketball legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Wednesday, Toledo has seen 49 homicides in 2022. In 25 of those, no suspect has been named. Each of those 49 victims had a life that was cut short, bringing an abrupt and violent end to their story. In the case of 27-year-old Melvin...
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty car crash sent one man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole. The front of the car then caught on fire.
'UToledo Avengers Assemble' student organization suits up to put smiles on children's faces
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of University of Toledo students have combined their love for superheroes and helping others to assemble an organization aimed at doing good. The students help children in hospitals, engage with other students in the community and raise money for charity. UToledo Avengers Assemble student...
UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. In a tweet, police said Heath...
sent-trib.com
5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced
A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
Hundreds turn out to enjoy great weather, 5K and 8 miler fundraiser at Secor Metropark
SYLVANIA, Ohio — More than 200 runners and walkers laced up their shoes and enjoyed the warmth for the annual Falling Leaves 8 miler and 5K at Secor Metropark on Sunday. The race is put on by the Toledo Road Runner Club with all money raised going to help Guatemalan communities in need.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0