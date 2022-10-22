ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate

TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

BGSU hires Derek van der Merwe as new athletic director

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Tuesday it has hired Derek van der Merwe to lead the school's athletic department. van der Merwe served as University of Arizona deputy athletic director for the past five years. He takes over for Bob Moosbrugger, who was fired in August.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty car crash sent one man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole. The front of the car then caught on fire.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced

A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
