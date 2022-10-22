ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

LVHN Health Tips: COVID boosters now available for younger children

Appointments for recently authorized bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for younger children at Lehigh Valley Health Network’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics can now be scheduled. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for children as young as five, to...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy