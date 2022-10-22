Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0
TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty car crash sent one man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole. The front of the car then caught on fire.
ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. In a tweet, police said Heath...
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
sent-trib.com
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
Fostoria fifth-graders learn about potential careers at Make-it Day
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what's built in that factory down the street?. Or how many people work at a car dealership you drive by every day?. Those questions were answered for many fifth-grade students in Fostoria at a special workforce development event Tuesday. More than 130...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball. Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations. The hope is to grow the...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
Toledo City Council postpones vote on medical debt relief for third time
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council pushed Tuesday's vote on a plan to use federal coronavirus relief money to help pay off medical debt for local residents to the Nov. 9 council meeting because District 3 representative and co-sponsor Theresa Gadus was sick and unable to attend the meeting, Council Member Michele Grim said.
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate
TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
toledo.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Department of Transportation Celebrated Record-Breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced the record-breaking 2022 Road Program. This year the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles. The Patch and Seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38...
sent-trib.com
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
