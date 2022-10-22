TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.

TONTOGANY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO