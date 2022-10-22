ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

sent-trib.com

Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0

TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
TONTOGANY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty car crash sent one man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole. The front of the car then caught on fire.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio. A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties

SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

$6 million in ARPA grants available for Toledo artists

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area artists could be eligible for thousands of dollars from The Arts Commission per year as part of the city's plan to use $6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to help boost the arts and culture of the Glass City after it was disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate

TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion

This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

