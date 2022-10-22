Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
Monroe man arrested; accused of pointing revolver at victim inside convenience store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2022, around 2:18 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Now & Save convenience store located on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were presented with a surveillance video of 48-year-old Laranza McDaniel allegedly walking into the store and waving a silver revolver, damaging property.
MISSING PERSON: Police searching for Farmerville woman last seen on October 22nd; believed to be with man wanted by police
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. According to officials, Smith has...
Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room, West Monroe man behind bars
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and attempting to enter a vehicle associated with the original warrant case.
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Engaging in Violent Group Activity after the May 25, 2021, fatal shooting of Antonio Kelly.
LA Tech ranked No. 2 in Louisiana on USNWR Best Global Universities list
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Louisiana Tech University was ranked No. 2 public university in the State of Louisiana among the top 2,00 universities in the world on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Global Universities list. Collaboration, within our University and with...
UCAPS looking for fosters for animals
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Animal Protection Society is looking for fosters for their animals. These fosters would need to be able to open their home for 2 – 4 weeks, until transport time for the animals. If you are interested or need more information,...
Annual Pumpkin Day in Murphy Arts District
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmers Market at MAD (Murphy Arts District) is hosting their annual Pumpkin Day on October 29, 2022, from 8 AM – 11 AM. There will be pumpkins available for painting, free of charge, while supplies last. The Farmers Market is located at...
