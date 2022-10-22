ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Fetterman, Oz debate tonight

HARRISBURG (AP) - Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet tonight for one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections as they wage a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Opinion: Drop box madness adds to confusion

With just two weeks left until Election Day and after thousands of our area residents have already voted by mail-in ballots, court decisions are still being handed down about controversial election matters. The latest occurred late last week when the state Supreme Court allowed counties to help voters fix errors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Parental bill of rights a hot topic

The importance of race and gender issues regarding school policy depends on who you ask. For Republicans, transparency by their elected officials on what’s being taught or available in their child’s school is a major issue. The parental focus on curriculum is reflected in a recent Gallup poll that showed Americans’ confidence in K-12 education dropped from 46 percent to 42 percent this year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy