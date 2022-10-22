ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledo.com

International Year of the Glass: Glass Mosaic Butterfly Art Installation Ribbon Cutting at Franklin Park Mall

WHAT: The International Year of Glass (IYOG) celebration continues in The Glass City. The special glass butterfly art project at Franklin Park Mall is complete, and the mosaic butterfly piece, titled “Together We Soar” will be installed on October 28 and October 29. After this, “Together We Soar” will be a permanent fixture in the mall’s iconic center skylight.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Museum’s October Lecture Highlights Lake Erie’s Deadly Undercurrent

WHAT: NMGL Fall Lecture Series: Lake Erie Murder & Mayhem. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. On Wednesday, October 26, at 7 pm, the museum will host its second presentation of its Fall Lecture Series titled “Lake Erie Murder & Mayhem”. The lecture presenter, author Wendy Kolie, will explore the depths of Lake Erie’s deadly history and tell stories of bandits, con-artists, pirates, and murderers that used the Lakes for their great escapes.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Museum Hosts Exclusive Tours in Honor of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald Tragic Anniversary

In recognition of the 47th Anniversary of the loss of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, the National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is offering a weekend of special tours on November 12 and 13. The Fitzgerald Experience is a guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, using the lake freighter and its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald to discuss the events of November 10, 1975, theories surrounding the vessel’s sinking, and stories about the 29 crew members who were lost.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Museum Hosts Trick-or-Treat Event for Kids Before Museum Ships Close for Season

WHEN: Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 30, 2022 10am-4pm (Friday - Saturday) and 12am-4pm (Sunday) Museum Boats Close on November 1, 2022. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. ADDITIONAL DETAILS:. Bring your family to experience our haunted historic vessels—the Col. James M....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Tent City event aims to build community, help homeless

TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than three decades the organization 1Matters has worked to show that while no two people are the same, compassion can help us understand each other's differences. Downtown Toledo has transformed this weekend into Tent City, the event that brings resources right to the people...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Franklin Park Mall hosts Trick-or-Treat for Tots Treats, Magic Tricks, Photos and More!

WHAT: An imaginative, spooktacular good time to dress up in your Halloween finest for mall-wide trick-or-treating, at participating retailers. Halloween-themed photo ops, a spooky fun magic show and more will entertain little ghosts and goblins. WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm - Trick-or-Treating, Mall-wide at participating...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

