An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
toledo.com
International Year of the Glass: Glass Mosaic Butterfly Art Installation Ribbon Cutting at Franklin Park Mall
WHAT: The International Year of Glass (IYOG) celebration continues in The Glass City. The special glass butterfly art project at Franklin Park Mall is complete, and the mosaic butterfly piece, titled “Together We Soar” will be installed on October 28 and October 29. After this, “Together We Soar” will be a permanent fixture in the mall’s iconic center skylight.
toledo.com
The Arts Commission, Lucas County Commissioners, City of Toledo Open Applications for Rescue Plan Grants for Arts Organizations and Artists
The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, along with the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo, is pleased to launch the Toledo-Lucas County Rescue Plan Grants for arts organizations and artists on Thursday, October 20. For the past 18 months, The Arts Commission has been working with the Toledo...
toledo.com
Museum’s October Lecture Highlights Lake Erie’s Deadly Undercurrent
WHAT: NMGL Fall Lecture Series: Lake Erie Murder & Mayhem. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. On Wednesday, October 26, at 7 pm, the museum will host its second presentation of its Fall Lecture Series titled “Lake Erie Murder & Mayhem”. The lecture presenter, author Wendy Kolie, will explore the depths of Lake Erie’s deadly history and tell stories of bandits, con-artists, pirates, and murderers that used the Lakes for their great escapes.
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
toledo.com
Museum Hosts Exclusive Tours in Honor of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald Tragic Anniversary
In recognition of the 47th Anniversary of the loss of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, the National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is offering a weekend of special tours on November 12 and 13. The Fitzgerald Experience is a guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, using the lake freighter and its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald to discuss the events of November 10, 1975, theories surrounding the vessel’s sinking, and stories about the 29 crew members who were lost.
toledo.com
City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services Announces Electric Lawn Mower Rebate Program
The City of Toledo Division of Environmental Services is announcing an Electric Lawn Mower Rebate Program for Lucas County residents. Scrap your old gas-powered lawn mower and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower to receive a $100 rebate gift card. The registration is currently open. The last day to...
toledo.com
The Arts Commission Announces Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Show in Partnership with the Libbey House Foundation
The Arts Commission is pleased to announce the upcoming Local Artists’ Holiday Trunk Show in conjunction with the Libbey House Foundation. The event will feature glass and ceramic artwork from local artists for sale with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Arts Commission’s programs. Artists will be set...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
Mercy Health to remove St. Charles maternity care, expand St. Vincent
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 5, 2022. Mercy Health announced the removal of OB care, which includes maternity and fetal care, from St. Charles Hospital on Tuesday morning. Representatives from the healthcare company said in a statement...
toledo.com
Museum Hosts Trick-or-Treat Event for Kids Before Museum Ships Close for Season
WHEN: Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 30, 2022 10am-4pm (Friday - Saturday) and 12am-4pm (Sunday) Museum Boats Close on November 1, 2022. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. ADDITIONAL DETAILS:. Bring your family to experience our haunted historic vessels—the Col. James M....
13abc.com
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
Toledo's Tent City event aims to build community, help homeless
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than three decades the organization 1Matters has worked to show that while no two people are the same, compassion can help us understand each other's differences. Downtown Toledo has transformed this weekend into Tent City, the event that brings resources right to the people...
toledo.com
Franklin Park Mall hosts Trick-or-Treat for Tots Treats, Magic Tricks, Photos and More!
WHAT: An imaginative, spooktacular good time to dress up in your Halloween finest for mall-wide trick-or-treating, at participating retailers. Halloween-themed photo ops, a spooky fun magic show and more will entertain little ghosts and goblins. WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm - Trick-or-Treating, Mall-wide at participating...
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
toledo.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Department of Transportation Celebrated Record-Breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced the record-breaking 2022 Road Program. This year the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles. The Patch and Seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38...
UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. In a tweet, police said Heath...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
