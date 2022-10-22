Jane Murphy, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Biloxi, MS. Jane was born on May 1, 1949 in New Orleans, LA. She was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a wonderful teacher who taught for 27 years before she retired.

