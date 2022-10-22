Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
Sea Coast Echo
Jane Murphy
Jane Murphy, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Biloxi, MS. Jane was born on May 1, 1949 in New Orleans, LA. She was of the Catholic Faith and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a wonderful teacher who taught for 27 years before she retired.
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
Sea Coast Echo
Rhonda Aime-Gamble wins Waveland's Ward 1 Republican Primary runoff
Rhonda Aime-Gamble won Tuesday’s Ward 1 Republican Primary runoff election in Waveland. Aime-Gamble received 263 votes and her opponent Bob Martin received 139 votes. “I’m humbled and I’m overwhelmed,” Aime-Gamble said. “I worked real hard. I ran a clean race and clean pays off. I’m just so grateful and I look forward to December now.”
wcbi.com
Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
NOLA.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
wcbi.com
West Point man faces charges in two different investigations
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
WLOX
Gautier’s Mullet Fest brings music, food and fun to the Singing River Mall
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s biggest festival is back at the Singing River Mall. Mullet Fest drew in quite the crowd. The festival had live music, food and tons of free games for children to play. Vera Ward and Berakate Wetterling are visiting with family. They say they were...
