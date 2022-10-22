Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Scores
District A-1= Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 Papillion-LaVista South def. Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3 Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5 Millard North def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 District A-3= Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 District A-4=
Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
