Lehi, UT

lehifreepress.com

LHS spikers nearing season end

The Lehi volleyball team won two Region 8 games, split 3-4 during a tournament and then lost three consecutive league games as the playoffs approach. The Pioneers are in fifth place at 3-7 in the region and have a 9-17 overall record with two matches remaining to close out the regular season.
LEHI, UT
Yardbarker

Kyle Whittingham News

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Major I-15 delays expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on northbound I-15 through Murray should be prepared for delays Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. UDOT says that five of the six northbound lanes of travel will be closed at 3900 South, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will be fixing overhead freeway signs...
MURRAY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: The Colony

PARK CITY, Utah — An unprecedented ski-in ski-out opportunity awaits in the coveted Colony community. A custom Michael Upwall-designed home uses soaring ceilings and walls of glass accented with cultured […]
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

