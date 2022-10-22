ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Clippers Paul George defends LA Lakers Russell Westbrook after his former teammate flopped in their game: 'Quite frankly it's not the team that's geared for him'

By Tyrell Feaster
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers all-star forward Paul George said that he doesn't believe the Lakers are the right fit for his former teammate and former MVP Russell Westbrook.

George told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, 'Quite frankly it's not the team that's geared for him, with the roster that they have. It's got to work both ways.

'He was very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. You can't forget about that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NzNZ_0iiYn6Yb00
Paul George dunks during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46II6V_0iiYn6Yb00
Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with George (13) used to be teammates with Oklahoma City

Westbrook's shooting struggles were on full display as he shot 0-11 from the field and 0-6 from 3-point range against the Clippers. His only two points in the game came from the free throw line.

Despite Westbrook's abysmal showing in their game, George did not hesitate to defend him.

'I'm always a huge Russell supporter. I won't undermine the great moments we had in Oklahoma,' George said about playing together in Oklahoma City for two years from 2017 until 2019. 'He was tremendous for my career.'

'Honestly, I don't get the shade or the hate or the stuff that's thrown at him. He's one of the best players to ever play this game. It's hard when you've got the pressure they're putting on him here.

'I just want him to keep having that joy. Keep having that excitement that fun that's what makes him special, the fact he can do that on a nightly basis. I hate to see that it doesn't look like that's there for him. But hopefully in the end it works out for him in his favor.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRtIZ_0iiYn6Yb00
George stands in front of Westbrook as pair watch a shot and prepare to battle for the rebound

Thursday's game marked the second straight loss to start the season for the Lakers. In Tuesday's season opener the team shot 10-40 from three, to go along with the even worse 9-45 that they shot on Thursday.

Anthony Davis was one of the members of the Lakers who felt the team needs to just keep shooting until the shots start falling.

'Don't let missed shots take away your confidence,' said Davis. 'Keep shooting it, be confident in your shot. And they're going to fall. Ain't nothing you can do but keep shooting.'

