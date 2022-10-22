Friday, October 21st Football Stats

CAM 58, Baxter 38

The Cougars topped 10th rated Bolts behind a 24-0 4th quarter advantage. Sam Foreman caught seven passes for 177 yards and two TD’s. Jack Follman had 14 carries for 113 yards and five score plus two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Chase Spieker was 11/16 for 293 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Gabe Roue made 13.5 tackles, Seth Hensley had 11 stops, and Jack Follmann finished with 10 tackles. Follmann recovered a fumble and Austin Williams intercepted a pass.

Fremont-Mills 44, Moravia 38

The Knights keep their season alive thanks in large part to a 22 point 2nd quarter. 397 rushing yards for Fremont-Mills. Braxton Blackburn ran 15 times for 176 yards and two scores. Payten VanHouten ran 12 time with 92 yards and a TD. They only completed 3/9 passes but all three were touchdowns from Taylor Reed to Paxten VanHouten.

St. Mary’s, Remsen 76, Audubon 0

The Hawks limited Audubon to 97 yards. Aaron Olsen had 36 rushing yards and 22 passing yards. Manny Beisswenger posted all four of the team’s receptions. St. Mary’s, Remsen QB Cael Ortmann went 7/8 for 195 yards with four score. They ran for 337 yards, led by Ortmann’s 115 yards and three scores on seven attempts.

AHSTW 46, Westwood 21

Brayden Lund had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Luke Sternberg ran 22 times for 205 yards and four TD’s. Kyle Sternberg had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass with 164 yards in the air and 41 on the ground. Cole Scheffler added a pick six.

Underwood 49, Interstate-35 17

Alwx Ravlin was 10/16 for 102 yards with 2 TD’s. Jack Vanfossan caught four balls for 33 yards and a score. Mason Boothby had 81 yards and a TD receiving with three catches. Maddox Nelson ran seven times for 121 yards and two TD’s.

Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 0

Ben Gordon ran for four TD’s on 26 carries for 168 yards. Ben Gilliland ran for 125 yards on 12 attempts and completed 4/7 throws for 19 yards, including a 14 yard TD to Michael Banks. The Bulldogs intercepted three passes. Porter Doggett returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score and Carter Durflinger took a punt back 46 yards to the house.

Clarinda 56, Roland-Story 27

Tadyn Brown continued his late season dominance with 325 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries. Brown has 1,378 yards and 20 TD’s on the season. His single game totals the last three weeks have been 325, 300, and 275. He’s run for 17 TD’s in that span. The Cardinals pushed an 18-7 halftime lead into a 48-15 advantage with a huge 3rd quarter. Wyatt Schmitt completed 8/13 throws for 95 yards and ran for 91 more. Isaac Jones had 42 receiving yards on three catches along with two interceptions and a defensive score.

Harlan 49, Knoxville 0

An illustrious Harlan senior class played their final home regular season game. Senior Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 286 yards and 5 scores. He connected on 11/14 throws. Senior Jacob Birch had five catches for 188 yards and two scores. Senior Aidan Hall caught four passes for 67 yards and two TD’s.

Glenwood 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Tate Mayberry ran 19 times for 235 yards with two trips to the end zone. Kayden Anderson had a pair of TD passes and 139 yards through the air. Payton Longmeyer and Cody Krause each had three receptions a touchdown catch. Longmeyer posted 67 yards and Krause 60.