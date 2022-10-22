Read full article on original website
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Water rights: Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
The planned Thornburgh Destination Resort near Redmond is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. Monday night, several community members gathered at a Deschutes County public hearing, all with a similar thing on their mind. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running...
KTVZ
A Smile For Kids to provide free braces for Oregon Health Plan-eligible Central Oregon children
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Smile For Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides free and affordable braces to underserved kids in Oregon along with Smile Central Oregon, will provide free braces to eligible minors enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization Oregon Health Plan in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
ijpr.org
Firearm injuries in Oregon are now twice as common, according to emergency room data
The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new project focused on using public health data to...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
KTVZ
Ian Cranston due to go on trial next week in September 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly 11 months after Ian Cranston’s Nov. 1 murder trial was set in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley has kept the pre-trial proceedings on track and a jury is set to be chosen next week for what’s expected to be a 12- to 13-day trial.
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
High-ranking Warm Springs tribal officer sentenced for embezzling more than $50K
A high-ranking tribal officer was sentenced Monday to six months of home detention with GPS monitoring and three years of probation for embezzling more than $50,000 from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Roderick Ariwite, 67, of Idaho had served as chief operating officer of the Warm Springs Economic Development...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
