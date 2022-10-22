Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO