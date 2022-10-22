‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets

Read full article on original website
Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ outlook on trading Chase Claypool, revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on track to receive a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It might be in their best interest to start selling off some pieces to accumulate more draft capital like the Carolina Panthers are doing. One such player that could be on the move is Chase Claypool.
3 receivers Packers must trade for to get more help for Aaron Rodgers
Coming off their third straight loss, it’s become apparent that the Green Bay Packers are in dire need of an upgrade on the receiving front. Green Bay’s front office must do everything in their power to put more talent around Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. As one of the greatest playmakers […] The post 3 receivers Packers must trade for to get more help for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets
A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. “Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. […] The post Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
