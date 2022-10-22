Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
WMDT.com
Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship
POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WMDT.com
Decatur beats Kent Island to grab Bayside Championship
SNOW HILL, Md- The Decatur Seahawks boys’ soccer team are Bayside Champions for the first time in 11 years after beating Kent Island 5-1 in the Bayside Championship Game. The Bucs beat Decatur 4-1 earlier in the season, but now the shoes are on the other foot. Brogan Eastlack...
Delmar, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delmar Middle/High School football team will have a game with Indian River High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Howard Homecoming includes win to open MEAC play
Howard University opened MEAC play with a win over an improved Delaware State squad. The post Howard Homecoming includes win to open MEAC play appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
testudotimes.com
How a battle-tested Alyssa Poarch fought through setbacks to become a “Maryland legend”
In the waning moments in an eventual 3-0 win against George Mason in September, Alyssa Poarch, almost a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury, found the back of the net for her first goal of the season. “I felt like myself again,” she said after that game. The...
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Jennifer Grube of Millsboro, Delaware. Grube was last seen on October 25, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Grube have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Grube is...
Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay
A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WMDT.com
47 ABC teams up with Wor-Wic, Bank of Delmarva for 15th annual Win Free Tuition Contest
SALISBURY, Md. – This year marks 15 years of the Win Free Tuition Contest, a partnership between WMDT, Wor-Wic Community College, and the Bank of Delmarva. 47 ABC’s Sloane Haines was with John Breda, President & CEO of the Bank of Delmarva, and Dr. Ray Hoy, President of Wor-Wic Community College, to announce this year’s winners.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
NBC Philadelphia
Teens Arrested at Del. High School Football Game, Police Say
Two teens were charged by Delaware State Police Friday night after a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old of Lewes and a 17-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges, state police said. At around 7:45 p.m.,...
Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming
Slayyys by the sea! View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N N A A L E X I S 💎 (@ayannaalexiss) The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning
WMDT.com
“I can pave my way:” Salisbury entrepreneur to make debut on QVC network
SALISBURY, Md.- A 20-year-old Salisbury entrepreneur is taking his talents to the TV screen once again, as he’ll be featured on the QVC network this week. For those who aren’t familiar, we’ve been following RJ Batts journey since 2016 when he launched Tip Tough. It’s a stainless-steel...
I won the top prize in my state after winning $10,00 just weeks before – see how I chose the scratch-off I played
A MAN has won a $100,000 scratch-off jackpot prize mere weeks after winning $10,000 on a different ticket. The Maryland man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the top prize for the Maryland lottery's $100,000 Crossword instant game. “I was surprised,” he told lottery officials. The man, who works...
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
Cape Gazette
New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare
Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
Comments / 1