Lewes, DE

WMDT.com

Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship

POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Decatur beats Kent Island to grab Bayside Championship

SNOW HILL, Md- The Decatur Seahawks boys’ soccer team are Bayside Champions for the first time in 11 years after beating Kent Island 5-1 in the Bayside Championship Game. The Bucs beat Decatur 4-1 earlier in the season, but now the shoes are on the other foot. Brogan Eastlack...
BERLIN, MD
High School Football PRO

Delmar, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DELMAR, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Jennifer Grube of Millsboro, Delaware. Grube was last seen on October 25, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Grube have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Grube is...
MILLSBORO, DE
Black Enterprise

Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay

A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
HAMPTON, VA
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Teens Arrested at Del. High School Football Game, Police Say

Two teens were charged by Delaware State Police Friday night after a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old of Lewes and a 17-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges, state police said. At around 7:45 p.m.,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1

MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare

Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
LEWES, DE
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
WBOC

Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting

SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
SEAFORD, DE

