ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship

POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Decatur beats Kent Island to grab Bayside Championship

SNOW HILL, Md- The Decatur Seahawks boys’ soccer team are Bayside Champions for the first time in 11 years after beating Kent Island 5-1 in the Bayside Championship Game. The Bucs beat Decatur 4-1 earlier in the season, but now the shoes are on the other foot. Brogan Eastlack...
BERLIN, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Maple Elementary students visit pumpkin patch

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Kindergarteners from Maple Elementary were in the fall spirit as they recently took a trip to the pumpkin patch. They had a great time running through the corn maze, feeding animals in the petting zoo, and of course, picking out their favorite pumpkin. We want to...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Fire Damages Caroline County Home

RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End

SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy