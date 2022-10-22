Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Washington wins Bayside Field Hockey Championship
POCOMOKE CITY, Md — Washington High School defeats Kent Island 3-2 to win their first bayside crown in 19 years. In overtime, Washington’s Gracie Daniels took attacked Kent Island’s goal for the win but Bucs goalie Allie Cimaglia collided with Danielsforcing the referees to make a call. The referees called a penalty and Hannah White had the game-winning shot to secure the win and the Bayside bragging rights.
WMDT.com
Decatur beats Kent Island to grab Bayside Championship
SNOW HILL, Md- The Decatur Seahawks boys’ soccer team are Bayside Champions for the first time in 11 years after beating Kent Island 5-1 in the Bayside Championship Game. The Bucs beat Decatur 4-1 earlier in the season, but now the shoes are on the other foot. Brogan Eastlack...
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
330-Pound Maryland Lineman Penalized for Cartwheel Celebration (Video)
Penalty or not, the Terrapin’s feat was rather impressive.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WMDT.com
Maple Elementary students visit pumpkin patch
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Kindergarteners from Maple Elementary were in the fall spirit as they recently took a trip to the pumpkin patch. They had a great time running through the corn maze, feeding animals in the petting zoo, and of course, picking out their favorite pumpkin. We want to...
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Nottingham MD
50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma
WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
WTOP
Woman killed in I-95 collision that closed southbound lanes for hours
A collision early Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, killed a woman, and then one of the drivers involved was struck by a passing vehicle following that deadly crash. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. just north of Maryland Route 100 in Howard County. Maryland State Police believe...
WMDT.com
47 ABC teams up with Wor-Wic, Bank of Delmarva for 15th annual Win Free Tuition Contest
SALISBURY, Md. – This year marks 15 years of the Win Free Tuition Contest, a partnership between WMDT, Wor-Wic Community College, and the Bank of Delmarva. 47 ABC’s Sloane Haines was with John Breda, President & CEO of the Bank of Delmarva, and Dr. Ray Hoy, President of Wor-Wic Community College, to announce this year’s winners.
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
New concert venue in Baltimore to be named Tuesday
Executives from the Ravens, Horseshoe casino and Topgolf will share their plans for the project as well as announce the name.
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
