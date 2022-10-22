BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly 11 months after Ian Cranston’s Nov. 1 murder trial was set in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley has kept the pre-trial proceedings on track and a jury is set to be chosen next week for what’s expected to be a 12- to 13-day trial.

