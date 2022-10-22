Freddy Adu still hasn’t given up on his playing career. Adu’s story has become folklore by now: a child prodigy who turned pro at 14, only to become a journeyman who played on more than a dozen teams and never lived up to his billing as “the next Pelé.” Now 33, Adu’s career seems for all intents and purposes to be finished. His most recent foray into the game came when he signed for Swedish third-tier club Österlen FF in 2020. But he would never play a minute for the club, which terminated Adu’s contract just a month after he arrived in...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO