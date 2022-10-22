Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State – West Virginia kickoff time announced
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Nov. 5 Big 12 Conference game and Homecoming showdown against West Virginia at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 2022 Schedule. Sept. 3 – SEMO – W, 42-10...
Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz
Direction of Iowa Football Program Under Coach Has Been Doubted Before
Iowa’s Clark, Iowa State’s Joens named to AP women’s hoops All-America team
Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team released Tuesday. Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the […]
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines
For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
cbs2iowa.com
Select Hy-Vee stores now offering over-the-counter hearing aids
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced over-the-counter hearing aids are now available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary. In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with...
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
weareiowa.com
2 hospitalized after Saturday night Webster City stabbing, police say
Police say the stabbing occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. at 1544 Superior Street Saturday. No one on the scene could identify or describe the attackers.
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it.
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart Blocking Road: Traffic being Re-Routed
(Stuart) A crash near the 92-mile marker on westbound Interstate 80 near Stuart continues to block the roadway, causing travel delays. According to 511ia.org, expect a 23-minute delay; traffic continues to be re-routed at the Stuart exit westbound. No other details are available.
weareiowa.com
3rd Congressional District: Everything you need to know about Cindy Axne, Zach Nunn in 2022 election
DES MOINES, Iowa — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or downloading the We Are Iowa app. With a newly redrawn district shifting the constituent makeup and a position in the U.S. House of Representatives on the line, Cindy Axne and Zach Nunn both find themselves on the ballot for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
kniakrls.com
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
weareiowa.com
PAWTY4PAWS 2022 for Boone Area Humane Society
Ryan Pierce, Fundraising Committee Volunteer-Boone Area Humane Society, has details on one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, PAWTY4PAWS Friday November 4, 2022 6-10pm at Seven Oaks Recreation, Boone, Iowa. Food, Drinks, Silent Auction, Live Auction, Raffle, Live music from John Paul Burch along with host Steve Berry! Some of the auction items include a VIP Suite for 20 at Boone Speedway (including food and drinks), 4 Drake Relay tickets (including parking & hospitality area passes), Golf Package at Cedar Point, Dog Dream House, "Without Cats & Coffee" Basket, trips and more! Get complete information at Boone Area Humane Society.
Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement stockpiled manure outside that was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle, DNR records show. In November […] The post Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0