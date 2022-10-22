Kentucky high school football roundup: How St. Xavier, Trinity, KCD and CAL won in Week 10

Seven different St. Xavier football players scored Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A blew out Pleasure Ridge Park 50-14.

With the win, St. Xavier (8-1) clinched the Class 6A, District Three title and will enjoy homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Junior quarterback Trevor Havill got the offense going early with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Marlon Harbin. Michael Curry extended the Tigers' lead with an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers' defense mostly held PRP (6-4) in check. Backup quarterback Anthony Woods replaced PRP's Kayden Anderson after Anderson took a hard shot late in the second quarter. Woods threw a touchdown to Jakob Dixon before the Tigers scored 22 more points.

Trinity 35, Eastern 6

Trinity (6-4) returned to its winning ways with a dominant performance Friday.

The Shamrocks' offense was led by quarterback Drew Allen, who captained a 70-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Allen completed touchdown passes to Jacob Castelluzzo and a 44-yard touchdown to senior tight end Jacob Meyers.

Trinity's defense made one of Class 6A's top running backs a non-factor. Quintel Thomas entered Friday's matchup leading Class 6A in yards (1,364 yards, 10 TDs) but was held scoreless. Eastern's only points came by way of a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kedon Ward to Joshua Shipley.

Kentucky Country Day 44, Eminence 6

It was a short night for the Bearcats.

Eminence (0-9) was no match for Kentucky Country Day. The Bearcats led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and had the running clock in effect by the midway point of the second quarter. KCD earned a first-round bye with the win and will host the winner of Berea and Dayton on Nov. 11.

Scott County 22, Ballard 13

Ballard (7-2) surrendered 202 yards on the ground as the Cardinals handed the Bruins their second loss of the season.

Bruins quarterback Tristen Hawkins completed 13-of-20 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown but was sacked four times. Ballard's offense was stifled on the ground and averaged a mere 2.7 yards per carry. The Bruins close out their regular season next week at home against North Hardin (4-5).

Atherton 48, North Bullitt 26

Demetrius Dunlap opened things up for Atherton's offense early has the Ravens took down North Bullitt in Class 5A action.

North Bullitt's Evan Ernspiker found the end zone on a 2-yard carry midway through the second quarter, but Atherton's offense was too much.

Christian Academy 62, Western Hills 0

CAL led by 49 at the half and easily steamrolled Western Hills for a ninth-straight win. Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, CAL has not scored less that 50 points since Week 4, when the Centurions defeated Lexington Christian 49-14.

