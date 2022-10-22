COSHOCTON -- Jamal Watts came to life in the second half of Friday night's Muskingum Valley League crossover.

The senior running back scored four times in the final two quarters and finished with 156 yards on 12 carries, sending River View past host and rival Coshocton 41-12 at Stewart Field.

The Redskins scored first on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but Ethan Jordan put River View up 7-6 after a 1-yard TD run and a Rilee Hutchinson extra point.

But, Coshocton (2-8) took a 12-7 lead into the half when Colton Conkle threw a 20-yard scoring strike later in the second quarter.

It was all Watts and the Black Bears (4-6) in the second half. His 5-yard TD run put River View up 13-12, and Mark Dickerson recovered a Coshocton fumble and raced 20 yards to the end zone, as the lead grew to 20-12.

Watts ran 44 yards for another score later in the third quarter and added scoring runs of 28 and 12 yards in the fourth to seal the win.

Cruz Mobley added 134 yards on 14 totes and Jordan had 85 yards on 2-of-5 passing as River View totaled 378 yards to 246 by the Redskins.

Conkle was 8-of-20 for 121 yards and Antwone Johns was held to 25 yards on 10 carries to lead Coshocton.

Both teams were eliminated from postseason contention entering the contest.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Week 10 Roundup: River View rolls past Coshocton