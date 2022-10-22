ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Week 10 Roundup: River View rolls past Coshocton

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

COSHOCTON -- Jamal Watts came to life in the second half of Friday night's Muskingum Valley League crossover.

The senior running back scored four times in the final two quarters and finished with 156 yards on 12 carries, sending River View past host and rival Coshocton 41-12 at Stewart Field.

The Redskins scored first on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but Ethan Jordan put River View up 7-6 after a 1-yard TD run and a Rilee Hutchinson extra point.

But, Coshocton (2-8) took a 12-7 lead into the half when Colton Conkle threw a 20-yard scoring strike later in the second quarter.

It was all Watts and the Black Bears (4-6) in the second half. His 5-yard TD run put River View up 13-12, and Mark Dickerson recovered a Coshocton fumble and raced 20 yards to the end zone, as the lead grew to 20-12.

Watts ran 44 yards for another score later in the third quarter and added scoring runs of 28 and 12 yards in the fourth to seal the win.

Cruz Mobley added 134 yards on 14 totes and Jordan had 85 yards on 2-of-5 passing as River View totaled 378 yards to 246 by the Redskins.

Conkle was 8-of-20 for 121 yards and Antwone Johns was held to 25 yards on 10 carries to lead Coshocton.

Both teams were eliminated from postseason contention entering the contest.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Week 10 Roundup: River View rolls past Coshocton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Area playoff football schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
ZANESVILLE, OH
People

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOUB

An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce

CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
sciotopost.com

Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio

NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after motorcycle crash in Richland County

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car in Richland County Sunday evening. According to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Electra Glide west on SR 97. […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MARION, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy