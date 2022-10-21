Only two weeks remain in the regular season of San Joaquin County high school football. Teams all over the area are working to solidify a playoff berth while also taking on league foes who might have gotten the best of them last season. No matter the matchup, there will be plenty of games you won’t want to miss.

Here are scores for Week 9 games:

East Union 55, Sierra 20

Weston Ranch at Franklin

Kimball 39, Oakdale 34

Los Banos 28, Lathrop 21

Lodi 7, Tracy 23

Central Catholic 56, Manteca 49

Mountain House 33, Ceres 35

Bear Creek 0, Edison 40

McNair at Chavez

West at Lincoln

Stagg 27, Linden 28

Gustine at Ripon Christian

St. Mary’s 38, Tokay 7

Escalon 43, Ripon 0

Saturday

12 p.m.

Millennium at Delta Charter

More coverage:

To join the conversation on Twitter use #RecordPreps.

Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 9 scores and more