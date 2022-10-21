ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County high school football: Week 9 scores and more

By Record Staff
 4 days ago

Only two weeks remain in the regular season of San Joaquin County high school football. Teams all over the area are working to solidify a playoff berth while also taking on league foes who might have gotten the best of them last season. No matter the matchup, there will be plenty of games you won’t want to miss.

Here are scores for Week 9 games:

  • East Union 55, Sierra 20
  • Weston Ranch at Franklin
  • Kimball 39, Oakdale 34
  • Los Banos 28, Lathrop 21
  • Lodi 7, Tracy 23
  • Central Catholic 56, Manteca 49
  • Mountain House 33, Ceres 35
  • Bear Creek 0, Edison 40
  • McNair at Chavez
  • West at Lincoln
  • Stagg 27, Linden 28
  • Gustine at Ripon Christian
  • St. Mary’s 38, Tokay 7
  • Escalon 43, Ripon 0

Saturday

12 p.m.

  • Millennium at Delta Charter

More coverage:

