ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

How much high school teachers earn in every state

Teacher shortages are affecting schools across the U.S. at an unprecedented scale. Nearly three-quarters of district officials and principals have said there aren't enough applications to fill open positions, according to a survey published in July 2022 by Education Week. To study this trend, Teachercertification.com used data from the Bureau...
GEORGIA STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

The best school district in every state

Between parental politics, after-school programs, and PTA meetings, navigating school districts can be hard—and choosing the district that is best for your child is even harder. Stacker analyzed 2022 data from Niche to calculate the best school district in every state. Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S....
INDIANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

2 great white sharks ping off Virginia coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two great white sharks appear to be spending their fall break off the Virginia coast. According to The Virginian-Pilot and WAVY, nonprofit ocean research group OCEARCH said a tracking device for Bob, a 13.3-foot adult male shark weighing more than 1,300 pounds, pinged Sunday morning off Virginia Beach. That evening, Tancook, an almost 10-foot-long, 715-pound juvenile male, also pinged nearby.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy