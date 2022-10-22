Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – UHA Volleyball 3 Caldwell County 0 (2nd Region Quarterfinal)
University Heights Academy defeated Caldwell County for the fourth time this season, picking up a 3-0 decision Tuesday night in the first round of the 2nd Region volleyball tournament in Henderson. The Lady Blazers next face Henderson County in the semifinals on Wednesday night. Check out some of the action...
Cavanaugh’s Three-Peat Paces Trigg Boys at Region XC
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh became one of only three Wildcat runners to win three consecutive cross-country region titles after he ran away from the field on Saturday at the KHSAA Region 1 Class 2A meet at Marshall County High School. Cavanaugh’s history-making performance helped the Wildcats to a 2nd-place...
Lubas Runner-Up as Falcons Finish 2nd at Region XC
Fort Campbell senior William Lubas followed up a Region 1 2A cross country title last season with a runner-up showing on Saturday at Marshall County to help the Falcons to a 2nd-place team finish. Lubas ran a 17:51 to finish 24 seconds back of Murray’s Guervenson Binfield-Smith, the only runners...
Crain’s 6th-Place Finish Leads Trigg Girls at Region XC
Trigg County junior Fatu Crain just missed a second top-5 finish at the KHSAA Region 1 2A cross-country meet on Saturday at Marshall County, running 6th to secure a return to next week’s state meet at Bourbon County. After a 5th-place finish last year, Crain ran a 23:13 to...
Retired Major to Lead Falcon Hoops Program
Fort Campbell High School has turned to an assistant coach from last year’s Falcon basketball team to lead the program for the 2022-2023 season. Athletic Department officials tell YourSportsEdge.Com that retired Major Jeff Cherry, who was on Robbie Townsend’s staff last season, will serve as the next head coach for the program.
VIDEO – Trigg’s Cavanaugh Details Third Straight Region XC Title
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh topped the field at the Region 1 2A cross country meet on Saturday with a time of 16:23 on the course at Marshall County High School. After catching his breath, Cavanaugh talked about becoming only the third Trigg runner to win three region titles and revealed the goal for his final high school race.
Mayes, Wood to Continue Cross Country Season at State Meet
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will send two runners to this weekend’s KHSAA state cross country meet. Freshman Lauren Mayes and sophomore Rebecca Wood both finished in the top 20 at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet at Marshall County High School Saturday. They both met the qualifying standard to advance.
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit
A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County. Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck. The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and...
Sinkhole keeps highway closed over a week later in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On October 14, a crack opened on a busy Kentucky highway in Webster County, shutting part of it down completely. Nearly two weeks later, crews say the crack has turned into a sinkhole as the road continues to stay closed. Earlier this month, crews found a crack in KY 1340 […]
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Butler Way. Officials say Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the 100 block of Butler Way Sunday. BGPD responded to the location just after midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.
