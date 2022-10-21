ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football scores from Week 9 of the 2022 season

By Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Friday

CAMARILLO 44, Moorpark 10

NEWBURY PARK 55, Oak Park 36

THOUSAND OAKS 35, Agoura 0

PACIFICA 23, Oxnard 14

RIO MESA 54 , Dos Pueblos 0

SANTA BARBARA 42, Buena 23

SAN MARCOS 42, Channel Islands 0

ST. BONAVENTURE 49, Calabasas 31

OAKS CHRISTIAN 42, Simi Valley 14

FILLMORE 31, Hueneme 19

CARPINTERIA 17, Nordhoff 10

Saturday

  • Westlake at Bishop Diego, (n)

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school football scores from Week 9 of the 2022 season

