High school football scores from Week 9 of the 2022 season
Friday
CAMARILLO 44, Moorpark 10
NEWBURY PARK 55, Oak Park 36
THOUSAND OAKS 35, Agoura 0
PACIFICA 23, Oxnard 14
RIO MESA 54 , Dos Pueblos 0
SANTA BARBARA 42, Buena 23
SAN MARCOS 42, Channel Islands 0
ST. BONAVENTURE 49, Calabasas 31
OAKS CHRISTIAN 42, Simi Valley 14
FILLMORE 31, Hueneme 19
CARPINTERIA 17, Nordhoff 10
Saturday
- Westlake at Bishop Diego, (n)
