Decatur, IL

channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Maroa-Forsyth Trojans

The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans are going North as they finished with a 9-0 record and picked up a top seed in their bracket. The Trojans will host Chicago North Lawndale on Saturday with a 2pm kickoff.
MAROA, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Glenwood Titans

Glenwood enters the 6A postseason with a 7-2 record and an 8 seed in the south bracket. David Hay talks about the Titans and what the expectations are. Glenwood will host Quincy (7-2) out of the Western Big 6 conference on Friday at 7:30 pm in Round One.
GLENWOOD, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Williamsville

Williamsville will head into the 3A postseason with an 8-1 record and is the 3 seed in the south bracket. Aaron Kunz talked about the Bullets and their first around matchup. Williamsville will host Carlinville (5-4) on Friday night at 7pm at Paul Jenkins Field.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Second Season Preview: Rochester Rockets

Rochester enters the 4A postseason with a 8-1 record and a 4 seed in the south bracket. Derek Leonard talks about the Rockets and what the expectations are. Rochester will host Effingham (5-4) out of the Apollo conference on Saturday at 1 pm in Round One.
ROCHESTER, IL
WAND TV

Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How YOU should feel about the rest of Illinois’ season

As your Fighting Illini head into Lincoln and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, take a minute to look at the Big Ten West standings. Illinois is in sole possession of first place. Don’t make a comment. Don’t send a tweet. Don’t post it on Instagram....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Accident cleared on I-57 North

Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
DECATUR, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL

The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
KANKAKEE, IL
newschannel20.com

One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wbiw.com

Fatal accident on 1-94 claims the life of an Illinois man Saturday morning

PORTER COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield

ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
ALLERTON, IL

