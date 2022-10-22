Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
S-E-M advances to subdistrict final with sweep
SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final. The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.
Kearney Hub
Title IX panel discussion at UNK includes 6 distinguished guests
KEARNEY — A panel discussion on Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics is being hosted this month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes” will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday at UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142. The event is free and open to the public.
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
Kearney Hub
Ronnie Hill
HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
News Channel Nebraska
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
klkntv.com
Grand Island teachers are unhappy with job, survey shows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overwhelming majority of Grand Island Public Schools teachers have thought about leaving in the last year, according to a survey. The assessment was conducted by Chaperone, a political action committee, which says 211 teachers completed the survey anonymously within 72 hours. More than 75%...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials approve construction of temporary casino in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another Nebraska casino will be popping up in the coming months, this time in Grand Island. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the construction of the temporary casino on Monday. Construction will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park, according to a...
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
Kearney Hub
Beef stolen by theft ring included some from Grand Island JBS
Three Florida men were arrested last week as part of an investigation into beef and pork being stolen from packaging plants in the Midwest. Some of the beef stolen originated at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. On June...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
Kearney Hub
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska
The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
iheart.com
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
