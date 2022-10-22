ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Sports Extra OT Correspondents Break Down Week 9 Games and Playoff Outlook

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FR1i_0iiYjlKB00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sports Extra Overtime correspondents Steve Suess and John Komosa break down key games in central Illinois on Oct. 21, 2022.

They also take a look at the upcoming high school football playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Top-seeded teams advanced in volleyball regionals on Tuesday. Metamora, Limestone, IVC, Normal Community, Normal West and U-High were among the winners in their first night of postseason action. Notre Dame, Washington, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, and Elmwood also advanced with wins on Tuesday. Enjoy the highlights.
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Players Ready for High School Football Playoff Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High School football players are excited the second season has begun. The playoffs start this week. “This is awesome. It’s definitely good to be here but I mean this was the expectation at the beginning of the season,” said El Paso-Gridley senior running back Dax Gentes. “We were expecting to be […]
PEORIA, IL
High School Football PRO

Morton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Washington High School football team will have a game with Morton High School - Morton on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MORTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Tri-Valley’s Jenna Jensen leads On and Off Volleyball Court

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley High School’s Jenna Jensen gets the question a lot. What’s her role as her team’s libero, that player in the different-colored uniform in the back row? “The libero tries to pick up everything,” Jensen said. “It backs up everybody on the court.” Ironically, Jensen backs up everybody off the court, […]
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Rivermen Looking Forward to Championship Ring Ceremony Saturday Night

PEORIA, Ill . (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen are ready to open the 2022-23 SPHL hockey season this week. But they’ll have one last look back at the 2021-2022 championship season Saturday. The players will receive their championship rings as part of a ceremony before the home opener against Quad Cities. The ceremony, which will include […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Defending Champ ISU Picked Second in MVC Preseason Women’s Poll

St. Louis (WMBD/WYZZ) — Defending Missouri Valley women’s basketball champ Illinois State was picked second in the preseason conference poll, the league announced Tuesday. Newcomer Belmont received 32 of 48 first place votes and was named the Valley preseason favorite. ISU received seven first place votes and Drake, which was picked for third, received six […]
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

From mild and breezy to soggy!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’

PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Youthful Duo Leading U-High Girls into Cross Country Postseason

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Natalie Bierbaum is surprising herself. She really didn’t know what to expect in her first year of high school cross country. “I was cross training a lot. I was hoping to be around mid-18’s (minutes),” Bierbaum said. “My first race was under 17:30. I was very happy.” Not only is the […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg

GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
GALESBURG, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy