Sports Extra OT Correspondents Break Down Week 9 Games and Playoff Outlook
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sports Extra Overtime correspondents Steve Suess and John Komosa break down key games in central Illinois on Oct. 21, 2022.
They also take a look at the upcoming high school football playoffs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0