Mullen Automotive May Be A Small EV Player, But Product Excellence And Innovation Are Changing That Narrative ($MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) may be considered a small player in the booming EV and clean energy sector. But make no mistake, this company can change that narrative quickly with products, technology, and management expertise, supporting the premise that $MULN is primed to surge. Yes, pun intended. But kidding aside, even as a microcap EV stock, Mullen has done more to create shareholder value than competitors 10X its size. And while sector weakness and a significant short position may be weighing on MULN shares, once markets embrace risk, Mullen and its investors could be in for a bullish ride.
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
microcapdaily.com

American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) Breaking Out After DOE Awards Co $57.7 Million to Build its Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada

American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) is beginning to see some upward momentum and volume has picked up dramatically after the Company was awarded $57.7 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to build its $115 million Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada. This award was announced during a Presidential event at the White House, which included a direct conversation about the importance of this project between U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. Right now, 75% of battery manufacturing is done in China,’’ Biden said. “By undercutting U.S. manufacturing with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the (battery) market. Today we’re stepping up to … take it back — not all of it, but bold goals and actions to make sure we’re back in the (battery production) game in a big way.’’ Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Co. in Reno, Nevada, told Biden that U.S. intervention in the battery market was overdue. “Unfortunately, the U.S. is almost a non-player in the lithium game,’’ Melsert said, noting that less than 1% of lithium products globally are made in the U.S. His company, which makes lithium hydroxide for battery cathodes, is changing that, along with other grant recipients, Melsert said. “Vehicle manufacturers are really hungry to buy these materials from U.S.-based resources,’’ he told Biden.
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
insideevs.com

Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico

CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
Autoblog

EV startup Arrival to refocus business on electric vans for the U.S. market

In 2018, fledgling EV maker Arrival partnered with UPS to build a new generation of electric delivery vans, beginning with a pilot fleet of 35 vehicles, for use in both the U.S. and Europe. The company quickly expanded its scope from there, working on plans for an electrified bus, an EV rideshare vehicle for Uber and an $11.5 million battery plant. However, on Thursday the company abruptly announced that it has decided to shutter its bus and automotive projects to instead "refocus its resources on the US market while further advancing its enabling technologies."
PV Tech

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

Indian solar glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables has acquired a 86% stake in Interfloat Group expanding its customer base in Europe. With the acquisition of its European peer, the Indian manufacturer increases its solar glass output by 66% to 750 tonnes per day (TPD), which will increase to 1,300 TPD in Q4 2022 with the commissioning of a new furnace of 550 TPD in India.
rigzone.com

QatarEnergy Picks Second Partner For NFS Expansion Project

QatarEnergy has chosen Shell as its second international partner in the North Field South expansion project. — QatarEnergy has chosen Shell as its second international partner in the North Field South (NFS) expansion project. North Field South comprises 2 LNG mega trains that will have a combined capacity of...
nationalhogfarmer.com

Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023

Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
alpenhornnews.com

UV-C Equipment Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2022-2028

The UV-C Equipment market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, UV-C Equipment market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, UV-C Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
streetwisereports.com

Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
gcimagazine.com

Halal Cosmetics Projected to Reach $83.76 billion by 2030

The global halal cosmetics market size was valued at $30.21 billion in 2021 and are projected to reach $83.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific dominated the halal cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

