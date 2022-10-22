Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Botkins tournament action
The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Fort Loramie beats LCC in back-and-forth game
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie scored last in a back-and-forth game and made a two-point conversion to beat Lima Central Catholic 35-34 on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Matthew Quatman scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for the Thunderbirds with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter to give the team a 34-27 lead, but the Redskins scored soon after.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Roger L. Gross Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $361 fine. Austin Douglas Smith, 23, of Ann Arbor, Michigan,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Sidney Daily News
Edison hosts November, December STNA classes
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Wynonna Judd expanding ‘The Judds’ tour to Dayton
The tour will stop at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Saturday, February 11.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- An organ and vocal recital was given in the Masonic Temple last evening by Miss Jessie Ayres Wilson, assisted by Mis Clara Stephenson, of Cincinnati, on the cello; Charles Royon, on the violin, and D.R. Orbison, accompanist. The recital was given under the auspices of the St. Marks Episcopal Church and was well attended.
Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
spectrumnews1.com
Housing experts coming to Dayton to tackle fair housing issue in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio — John Zimmerman believes quality housing is more than just having a decent place to sleep or watch a movie. He feels it’s about having a home in a community that seems conducive to a person living their best possible life. Zimmerman is vice president of...
Foy’s turns Fairborn into Halloween-town
Opening as a five and ten in 1929, Foy's has transformed over the years, expanding to multiple stores. Floor to ceiling, and wall to wall, stores are packed with hundreds of masks, costumes, and novelties.
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
Comments / 0