ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Turnovers, big plays nip Lakers from playoff hopes

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OjXr_0iiYjXut00

COOPERSVILLE – Heading into the finale of the regular season, Spring Lake football had initiated a glimmer of postseason hope. Hot off one of the biggest upsets in 2022, the spirits around the program were beaming.

That light was extinguished on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MUSKEGON, MI
revuewm.com

Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food

You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
LUDINGTON, MI
thelakeranchor.com

Spring Lake School Board Election Creates Conversations in the Community

Spring Lake’s School Board elections are coming up this November 8th. The Spring Lake School Board is composed and governed by seven members. Each member is elected at-large and serves alternating six-year terms, with elections held in even-year Novembers. The School Board meets monthly to discuss the goings-on of...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
147
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy