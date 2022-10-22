Commerce runs away with a big win on the road at Afton

Commerce had a big crowd that showed up as they went on the road to play against the Afton Eagles. They get the job done with a big win 41-12.

The Tigers will be at home Friday, October 28th to host Ketchum at 7:00 pm.

The Eagles next game will be on the road at Fairland to face off against the Owls next Friday at 7:00 pm.

