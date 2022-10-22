ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stellar special teams play gets No. 4 Denver hockey back on track with win over No. 11 Providence

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lxLW_0iiYjV9R00
The Denver Pioneers celebrate a goal scored by Casey Dornbach (17) during the third period of a game against Providence on Oct. 21, 2022 at Magness Arena in Denver.  Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

Sometimes the stats do tell the story.

During last weekend’s sweep at UMass, Denver went just 1-for-7 on the power play across two games and allowed two shorthanded goals and a power play goal. It was a special teams disaster.

But the No. 4 Pioneers returned home Friday night and delivered a special teams masterclass — a 3-for-5 performance on the power play and on the penalty kill they allowed just one goal on four attempts in a 4-1 win over No. 11 Providence.

“I thought [our] special teams were excellent in the second, obviously three power play goals is a huge factor in the win,” DU coach David Carle said. “We spent a lot of time in the zone on the power play because of our puck support and winning battles to extend zone time. I thought the [penalty] kill was good.”

It was a much-needed performance for DU, not just because of the sweep last weekend, but also because of how last season’s game at Providence went.

The Pioneers carried a 4-1 lead into the third period in that game 364 days ago, but they allowed five third period goals in a string of early-season losses. Those who were around for that game used it as motivation this time around.

“I think it was an important response for us,” goaltender Magnus Chrona said. “It was a nice feeling for us to finally beat them and not let it go in the third period.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULNPE_0iiYjV9R00
Denver Pioneers goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) watches the puck during a game against Providence on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Magness Arena in Denver. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

Despite the fact that last year’s game was clearly on his mind, Chrona was locked in between the pipes. The senior made a few key saves in the first period and got the bench fired up with a big stop early in the game on a play where it looked like he was beaten, but stuck his right pad out to deny what would’ve been the opening goal of the night.

“He was stellar,” sophomore center Massimo Rizzo said.

Freshman Rieger Lorenz opened the scoring with his first collegiate goal on DU’s second power play of the night.as he found his way in front of the net on a rush into the zone and steered the puck into the net on a nice feed from Jack Devine.

Sophomore Carter King has continued to work his way into a big role on the top power play unit for the Pioneers and netted his first goal of the season after finding a pocket of space in the slot midway through the second period.

The only even strength goal of the night came with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game as Rizzo picked up his second point of the night (he scored a power play goal earlier) with a beautiful assist to Casey Dornbach on an odd-man rush.

“I thought we did a great job of getting pucks up quick. They had a little change there and I took off,” Rizzo said. “Shai [Buium] did a great job getting the puck up to me and I just Casey buzzing back door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41seyV_0iiYjV9R00
Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) battles for the puck near his team's bench during a game against Providence on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Magness Arena in Denver.  Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

The win on Friday wasn’t just an important one in terms of regaining momentum, it also means DU won’t head into banner raising night on a three-game losing streak. The Pios have tried their best to not reminisce on last year’s success too much as there’s another championship to be won again in April, but night’s like tomorrow can serve as motivation, especially for the newcomers that want to experience what it’s like to contribute to a title-winning team.

“It’ll be better [now] that we won tonight, I can tell you that,” Carle said with a laugh.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woottoncommonsense.com

Varsity football causes Whitman to forfeit after poor stretch of games

Coming into their game against Churchill, the Patriots were 1-2 following an impressive win against Clarksburg. Unfortunately for the team, they would have to face three tough opponents in a row, preventing them from starting a win streak. Churchill hosted the Patriots Friday, Sept. 23. Although the game was away,...
WHITMAN, MA
The Denver Gazette

Perimeter defense continues to plague Denver Nuggets in Portland

Damian Lillard’s recent play and Denver’s point-of-attack defense to start the season looked like a match made in hell Monday in Portland. That was before Anfernee Simons changed the game’s complexion with a third-quarter takeover in the Trail Blazers’ 135-110 win. Lillard (31) and Simons (29) combined for 60 of those points. “We can’t guard one-on-one right now at all,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Jets take 7-0 lead over Broncos in first quarter

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. First quarter Breece Hall does it again! 😱 @BreeceH 📺: #NYJvsDEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FWWyCS9aA1 pic.twitter.com/YyTvuJVl87— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022 ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to keep offensive playcalling duties: 'Our operations have been going really well'

DENVER — Things aren't going well for first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. His team has lost four in a row, with a 16-9 defeat to the Jets being their latest letdown. Sitting at 2-5 with the worst scoring offense in the NFL, Hackett and the Broncos are on the verge of having one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. And it's largely due to Hackett's offense — which was promised to be explosive and high-scoring — being complete inept.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 29: Shreeek-Easy — Elevated Pop-up & High Touch Cocktail Experience, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Mile High Spirits Barrel Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; drinkmhs.com/tasting-room. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer...
DENVER, CO
racedayct.com

Redemption For Shaw At Seekonk Speedway With ACT Win, Championship

SEEKONK, Mass. – Redemption was the word coming into Seekonk Speedway this Saturday for multiple drivers, and redemption there was. The Haunted Hundred for the American-Canadian Tour had big shoes to fill following last year’s edition where Ben Rowe took a daring last-lap pass to earn the win and the 2021 championship. In 2022, a different story unfolded and a new champion emerged in eerily similar fashion.
SEEKONK, MA
K99

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

7 Colorado cities awarded grants to boost local tourism

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Tourism Office awarded grants to seven Colorado cities on Tuesday, intended to fund economic recovery efforts for the local tourism industries. Organizations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Loveland, Sterling and La Junta will receive $1.8 million in grants ranging from $75,000 to $500,000. The one-time funds can be used for city, county or regional tourism marketing and promotional campaigns. “Colorado is home...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy