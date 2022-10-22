Playoff bound: Once 0-7, Ohatchee completes improbable rebound to keep postseason streak alive

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 22nd will be the 3rd Annual Witches Ride & Walk on Main Street in Oxford. Starting at 5:00 pm come out to Simmons Park. Calling all witches, wizards, goblins and ghouls. Witches Ride & Walk is a spirited stroll through historic downtown Oxford along Main Street, Snow Street, Choccolocco Street, and Oak Street on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 5 PM. Participants must dress in their favorite “witch,” “warlock,” or “goblin” attire and are asked to bring candy to pass out to spectators. Men and children are encouraged to join in the fun! Other festivities for the day include a Fall Market on Main from 4 PM-8 PM and showing of Hocus Pocus (1993 version) at 7 PM.
