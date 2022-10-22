Play of the Night: Jermod McCoy scores T.D. without running Garrett Sanders over

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — Our Play of the Night takes us to Wildcat Stadium where Whitehouse took on the Mount Pleasant Tigers.

In the 1st quarter, Wildcats quarterback Josh Green through a beautiful high-arching pass that landed right into the arms of wide receiver Jermod McCoy, who made the catch, and as he stumbled out of bounds, almost hit KETK sports director Garrett Sanders, but the sports guy was nimble enough to get out of the way.

Thus both McCoy, as well as Sanders, earned the Play of the Night.

