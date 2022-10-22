Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Cardinals Control Cyclones To Advance To 2A Regional Title Game
Pleasant Plains beat Sacred Heart Griffin 25-16, 25-16 in the 2A Athens regional semifinal on Tuesday night. The Cardinals play PORTA on Thursday for the regional title.
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Jacksonville Crimsons
Jacksonville enters the 5A postseason with a 6-3 record and a 9 seed in the south bracket. Mark Grounds talks about the Crimsons and what the expectations are. Jacksonville will travel to play Metamora (6-3) on Saturday at 2 pm in Round One.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 17-22
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Maddox Gerger (Glenwood Boys Soccer)...
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
25newsnow.com
From mild and breezy to soggy!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday morning begins mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers have been moving through northern Illinois and could bring a sprinkle or two this morning, however much of the area is expected to remain dry today. A mostly cloudy, breezy, and above average Monday is on tap, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry weather will persist until this evening, when rain chances will become more likely.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Increase in police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
